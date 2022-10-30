The horse on which ex-Vikings defensive end Jared Allen rode out of the tunnel and onto the field at U.S. Bank Stadium might've gone through the most tenuous pregame test ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Someone in an Allen jersey rode around the west end of the field to prepare the horse for Allen's arrival when he's honored at a halftime ceremony for his Ring of Honor induction.

No pregame injuries were tested among Vikings players on the active roster. Head coach Kevin O'Connell's team is healthy coming out of the bye week. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, who came down with an illness this week and missed Friday's practice, is the only player unavailable.

Tight end Jacob Hollister is available after he was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Tight end Ben Ellefson, the Hawley, Minn. native, remains on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Arizona's offense will have to do without three offensive linemen in left tackle D.J. Humphries, guard Max Garcia and center Rodney Hudson, as well as running back James Conner, who is out a third game due to a rib injury. Running back Eno Benjamin draws another start for the Cardinals.

Vikings' inactives: Bullard (illness), OT Vederian Lowe, C/G Chris Reed, OLB Luiji Vilain, DL Esezi Otomewo and OLB Benton Whitley

Cardinals' inactives: Conner (ribs), Humphries (back), Garcia (shoulder), Hudson (knee), CB Christian Matthew (hamstring), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle) and QB Trace McSorley