DALVIN COOK

Vikings running back

After being held to 61 rushing yards last week, Cook was once again the motor of the Vikings offense with 131 yards on the ground, though 96 came in the first half.

DANIELLE HUNTER

Vikings defensive end

Hunter was electric, managing to wrangle Kyler Murray for three sacks. After a relatively quiet Week 1, he looked like his old self Sunday.

NICK VIGIL

Vikings linebacker

Playing a bigger role because of Anthony Barr's injury, Vigil nearly recovered a goal-line fumble in the first half, then intercepted Murray and returned it for a touchdown early in the second half.

KYLER MURRAY

Cardinals quarterback

His mistakes kept the Vikings in the game, but it'd be hard not to give a game ball to Murray. He accounted for 431 of Arizona's 474 net yards, passing for 400 and three TDs and adding a rushing TD for good measure.