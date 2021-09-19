See more of the story
Dalvin Cook
Dalvin Cook

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
This is a photo of Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (AP Photo)

DALVIN COOK

Vikings running back

After being held to 61 rushing yards last week, Cook was once again the motor of the Vikings offense with 131 yards on the ground, though 96 came in the first half.

This is a photo of Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo)

DANIELLE HUNTER

Vikings defensive end

Hunter was electric, managing to wrangle Kyler Murray for three sacks. After a relatively quiet Week 1, he looked like his old self Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Nick Vigil during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

NICK VIGIL

Vikings linebacker

Playing a bigger role because of Anthony Barr's injury, Vigil nearly recovered a goal-line fumble in the first half, then intercepted Murray and returned it for a touchdown early in the second half.

This is a 2019 photo of Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team. This image reflects the Arizona Cardinals active roster as of Thursday, May 9, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

KYLER MURRAY

Cardinals quarterback

His mistakes kept the Vikings in the game, but it'd be hard not to give a game ball to Murray. He accounted for 431 of Arizona's 474 net yards, passing for 400 and three TDs and adding a rushing TD for good measure.