CHICAGO — Vikings receiver Adam Thielen spent only a few minutes cutting and sprinting on his sprained left ankle at Soldier Field on Monday night before the team's training staff decided he would not be playing against the Bears.

Thielen, who was listed questionable after not practicing this week, will miss his third straight game with the sprain suffered Dec. 5 against Detroit. . Receiver K.J. Osborn draws another start. He is also expected to handle punt return duties with Dede Westbrook on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Adam Thielen testing his sprained left ankle pregame. He's listed questionable tonight. pic.twitter.com/Hot0JNr70y — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) December 20, 2021

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler gets his fifth start of the season, replacing Bashaud Breeland after the veteran was waived on Saturday following a verbal altercation at practice with coaches and teammates.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw makes his return from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury suffered in the Nov. 28 loss in San Francisco. Coaches won't mix up the line as much as when Darrisaw went down. He'll displace Oli Udoh, who heads back to the bench instead of his former spot at right guard, where Mason Cole will remain the starter.

"It happens a little fast at guard," Zimmer said of Udoh on Saturday. "He's got such great athleticism and size, and really good physicality. He's a really smart kid, so he's been able to [move around]. But he does feel more comfortable at tackle."

Six Vikings players remain on the COVID list, including three on the active roster who will be unavailable: running back Alexander Mattison and receivers Dan Chisena and Westbrook.

Three players — safety Myles Dorn, corner Tye Smith and receiver Myron Mitchell — were elevated from the practice squad as COVID replacements.

Senior defensive assistant Paul Guenther was spotted on the field pregame, indicating he has been cleared to return after testing positive for COVID recently.

Fourteen Bears players — including the entire starting secondary in cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Artie Burns and safeties Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson Sr. — are on the team's COVID list and won't play against the Vikings. In addition, nickel defensive backs Xavier Crawford (concussion) and DeAndre Houston-Carson (arm) are sidelined by injury.

Chicago called up eight players from the practice squad, including defensive backs Dee Virgin, BoPete Keyes, Thomas Graham Jr. and Michael Joseph. Cornerback Kindle Vildor and safeties Deon Bush and Teez Tabor are among the expected Bears starters.

The Bears also elevated receiver Dazz Newsome with receivers Allen Robinson (COVID) and Goodwin (foot) sidelined.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) and linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) will play after being listed questionable. Hicks, often a problem for the Vikings, is suiting up for the first time since Nov. 8.

Tackle Germain Ifeadi was activated from injured reserve and is expected to start on the right side for the first time since Oct. 10. Second-round rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins will make his first NFL start; 39-year-old Jason Peters (ankle) is out.

The COVID-stricken Bears are also without two coordinators in offensive play caller Bill Lazor and special teams coach Chris Tabor. Quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, the former Vikings' play caller, will serve as Chicago's offensive coordinator against his former team.

Vikings' inactives: Thielen (ankle), QB Kellen Mond, LB Chazz Surratt and G Wyatt Davis.

Bears' inactives: DB Xavier Crawford (concussion), OT Jason Peters (ankle), WR Marquise Goodwin (foot) and DL Khyiris Tonga (shoulder/illness).

Correction: A previous version of this story and caption incorrectly stated when Adam Thielen injured his ankle.