Vikings rally past Falcons 31-28; Joshua Dobbs leads Minnesota to last-minute victory
Just-acquired QB Joshua Dobbs, replacing injured rookie starter Jaren Hall, crammed days worth of preparation into only a few minutes before guiding the Vikings to an improbable 31-28 comeback win in Atlanta.
Five extra points: Stealing Joshua Dobbs, defensive gets worn down and a stinker of a punt
Early analysis is the Vikings pulled off a heist getting Joshua Dobbs for a low draft pick. The defense played well but got tired, and a poor punt came close to costing the team a memorable victory.
Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs introduces himself to Minnesota with a win
The backup to the backup, pressed into duty, authored an improbable victory. He had to start with the most basic of basics when he took over for injured rookie Jaren Hall.
Surprising Brandon Powell battles through cramps to score Vikings' decisive touchdown
Journeyman receiver Brandon Powell made the winning TD catch in the closing seconds in front of more than a dozen family members.
Vikings lose Cam Akers to Achilles injury, two players to concussions during win over Falcons
The Vikings continued piling up injuries during their victory in Atlanta and dipped into their depth at the start of the game when Christian Darrisaw's groin injury kept him sidelined.
Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall leaves first start with concussion
A hard hit in the first quarter knocked Jaren Hall out of the game against the Falcons. Newly acquired QB Joshua Dobbs came in and led the team to a win.
-
Three keys to the Vikings' 31-28 win against the Falcons
Five days after joining the Vikings, quarterback Joshua Dobbs led three touchdown drives in a comeback victory in Atlanta.
-
Podcast: Joshua Dobbs runs wild, leads Vikings to win over Falcons
Ben Goessling joins Andrew Krammer from Atlanta to recap Dobbs' performance and mobility, coach Kevin O'Connell's leadership and the direction of this NFC playoff contender.
-
Gallery: Vikings defeat Falcons 31-28
Joshua Dobbs played three quarters at quarterback after Jaren Hall suffered a concussion, finding Brandon Powell for a go-ahead touchdown pass with 22 seconds left.
-
Falcons still evaluating QBs Taylor Heinicke, Desmond Ridder after loss to Vikings