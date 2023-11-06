Newly acquired Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs ran into the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He wasn’t done with his second-half heroics, though.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

Vikings rally past Falcons 31-28; Joshua Dobbs leads Minnesota to last-minute victory

November 06, 2023 - 5:50 AM

Just-acquired QB Joshua Dobbs, replacing injured rookie starter Jaren Hall, crammed days worth of preparation into only a few minutes before guiding the Vikings to an improbable 31-28 comeback win in Atlanta.

Five extra points: Stealing Joshua Dobbs, defensive gets worn down and a stinker of a punt

Previously little-used Vikings receiver Trishton Jackson had a big impact Sunday by catching Joshua Dobbs’ tying two-point conversion pass in the third quarter at Atlanta.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

November 06, 2023 - 8:24 AM

Early analysis is the Vikings pulled off a heist getting Joshua Dobbs for a low draft pick. The defense played well but got tired, and a poor punt came close to costing the team a memorable victory.

Patrick Reusse on the agony of P.J. Fleck's Gophers and the ecstasy of Josh Dobbs' Vikings

 November 06, 2023 - 8:17 AM

Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs introduces himself to Minnesota with a win

Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) breaks loose from the defense and scores a touchdown in the third quarter.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

November 06, 2023 - 6:24 AM

The backup to the backup, pressed into duty, authored an improbable victory. He had to start with the most basic of basics when he took over for injured rookie Jaren Hall.

Surprising Brandon Powell battles through cramps to score Vikings' decisive touchdown

Vikings guard Dalton Risner (66) lifted receiver Brandon Powell (4) as they celebrated Powell’s winning touchdown.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

November 05, 2023 - 9:25 PM

Journeyman receiver Brandon Powell made the winning TD catch in the closing seconds in front of more than a dozen family members.

Vikings lose Cam Akers to Achilles injury, two players to concussions during win over Falcons

Vikings running back Cam Akers had eight carries for 25 yards against the Falcons before leaving in the third quarter with an injury.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

November 06, 2023 - 6:54 AM

The Vikings continued piling up injuries during their victory in Atlanta and dipped into their depth at the start of the game when Christian Darrisaw's groin injury kept him sidelined.

Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall leaves first start with concussion

Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall (16) sustained a concussion while trying to run for the end zone on a third down in the first quarter.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

November 05, 2023 - 4:03 PM

A hard hit in the first quarter knocked Jaren Hall out of the game against the Falcons. Newly acquired QB Joshua Dobbs came in and led the team to a win.