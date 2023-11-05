Five days after being acquired from Arizona, quarterback Joshua Dobbs stepped in and led the Vikings to a 31-28 win over the Falcons. Ben Goessling joins Andrew Krammer from Atlanta to recap Dobbs' performance and mobility, head coach Kevin O'Connell's leadership and the direction of this NFC playoff contender.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.