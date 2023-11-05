Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Five days after being acquired from Arizona, quarterback Joshua Dobbs stepped in and led the Vikings to a 31-28 win over the Falcons. Ben Goessling joins Andrew Krammer from Atlanta to recap Dobbs' performance and mobility, head coach Kevin O'Connell's leadership and the direction of this NFC playoff contender.

