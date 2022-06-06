Cruise passengers boarding the Viking Polaris in Duluth in the autumn of 2023 will embark on an epic 71-day, eight-country, three-continent voyage that includes stops in Canada, New York City and Mexico, a transit of the Panama Canal and a week in Antarctica, before disembarking in Argentina.

Viking Cruises' expedition ship Octantis has already begun plying the Great Lakes this spring, with Duluth as one port of call. Its new sister ship Polaris will sail from Duluth to Toronto and back on Great Lakes grand tours next summer.

But now the Swiss-based cruise line has quietly started selling tickets for a blockbuster new itinerary that starts in Duluth on September 12, 2023. The "Longitudinal World Cruise II" will explore the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway, the U.S. East Coast and the Caribbean, Chilean fjords and glaciers and parts of Antarctica, before terminating on Nov. 21 in Ushuaia, Argentina, some 7,000 miles south of Duluth.

That makes it a roughly north-south voyage between the world's farthest-inland seaport (Duluth) and the southernmost city in the world (Ushuaia).

Pricing for this novel itinerary starts at an equally eye-opening $49,995. A current promotion on Viking's website offers unspecified savings and free international airfare through June 30, 2022.

The "Longitudinal" journey is what's known as a repositioning cruise, in which a cruise ship transitions between regions — such as moving from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean — at the beginning or end of a season. In this case, the Viking Polaris will be concluding its Great Lakes season and repositioning to the Antarctic region for the Southern Hemisphere summer.

The Duluth-to-Ushuaia cruise will be Viking's second "Longitudinal" voyage of 2023. For the first one, the Octantis will reposition from Buenos Aires to Milwaukee from March 2 to May 5, excluding Duluth. That 65-day voyage starts at $44,995.

The midsize, 378-capacity Octantis and Polaris are themselves unprecedented in Great Lakes cruising. The Polar Class 6 luxury expedition vessels feature an in-ship marina called the Hangar, which can launch expeditions on special boats, kayaks and even six-passenger submarines.

Here is a partial list of stops on the Longitudinal World Cruise II.

Great Lakes/Canada

Duluth, Minn.

Thunder Bay, Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

Mackinac Island, Mich.

Door Peninsula, Wis.

Alpena, Mich.

Georgian Bay, Ontario

Windsor, Ontario

Cleveland

Niagara Falls, Ontario

Toronto

Quebec City

Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia

Lunenburg, Nova Scotia

Atlantic/Caribbean

New York City

Norfolk, Va.

Charleston, S.C.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Cozumel, Mexico

Colon, Panama

Panama Canal

South America/Antarctica

Manta, Ecuador

Lima, Peru

Iquique, Chile

Santiago, Chile

Castro, Chile

Tortel, Chile

Punta Arenas, Chile

Cape Horn

Drake Passage

Damoy Point, Antarctica

South Shetland Islands, Antarctica

Ushuaia, Argentina

