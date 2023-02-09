ST. CLOUD — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit bus manufacturer New Flyer in St. Cloud on Thursday as part of a Biden administration blitz following Tuesday's State of the Union address.

New Flyer makes electric and compressed natural gas buses mainly for public transit agencies in the United States and Canada. It employs more than 500 workers.

The Democratic vice president's trip is meant to highlight the connection between investments in electric vehicles and good jobs, according to the White House. Harris will tour the assembly plant and deliver remarks just before 3 p.m.

Harris is the sixth vice president to visit St. Cloud while in office. The last vice presidential visit was in March 2009 when Joe Biden visited New Flyer to promote his stimulus proposal, which recently passed.

Among New Flyer's customers are Metro Transit as well as St. Cloud's Metro Bus, which started converting its fleet to compressed natural gas about a decade ago. St. Cloud was the first city in Minnesota to make the switch to compressed natural gas, which burns substantially cleaner than gasoline or diesel.

"The significance really is the opportunity to highlight your community on a world stage," St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis said of Harris' visit.

St. Cloud has emerged as a leader in renewable energy efforts within the last decade. The city's wastewater treatment plant is using waste from local food and beer manufacturers to create energy and fertilizer, and last year the wastewater facility was set to become the first in the world to produce hydrogen fuel and oxygen on-site.

Kleis has also set ambitious environmental goals for the city. Nearly a decade ago, he pushed for the municipality to be carbon neutral by 2030, not taking into account the city's hydro dam. The city met that goal in 2020 and, when taking into account the hydro facility, St. Cloud produces three times as much energy as it uses as a municipality — saving about $1.5 million from the annual budget.

Last year, Kleis announced new sustainability goals: for the city as a whole to be carbon neutral with electricity by 2028 and carbon neutral with all energy use, including transportation, by 2038.

The city's energy initiatives and local industry — including New Flyer and others such as electric car manufacturer Opus Motorcar Co. in neighboring St. Joseph — make the region a natural place to highlight the president's economic agenda, said Patti Gartland, president of the Greater St. Cloud Development Corp., a private nonprofit collaboration of more than 300 regional business executives and community leaders in Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties

"It is a great honor to have been selected for the visit — to have our community on their radar," Gartland said. "That puts us on a lot of other radars, and that's a really positive thing."

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden visited a labor training facility outside of Madison, Wis., and Harris visited Georgia Tech in Atlanta as part of their campaign to connect policies like the bipartisan infrastructure law to job growth and rising wages.

The infrastructure law contains about $90 billion in funding for the nation's transit districts, at least $5.5 billion of which was dedicated to electric transit buses. Minnesota is expected to receive more than $850 million over five years to improve public transit across the state.

Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, who represents the Sixth District that includes St. Cloud, was critical of the administration's green energy plans, calling it a "nightmare for Main Street America."

"Nothing better exemplifies this administration's incompetence and hypocrisy than trying to force Americans to buy $60,000 electric vehicles while simultaneously banning the Minnesota mineral projects needed to produce those EVs," Emmer said in a statement before Harris' visit.

While there is no mandate that consumers purchase electric vehicles, buyers may quality for a clean vehicle tax credit. And while the Biden administration did recently impose a 20-year mining ban on 225,000 acres in northern Minnesota, the ban affects only one of three major proposed copper-nickel mines: the Twin Metals mine.

Harris last visited Minnesota in October to campaign for Democrats on abortion rights, and she spoke at a fundraiser for Gov. Tim Walz.

In addition to Biden's 2009 stop in St. Cloud, other vice presidents to visit the area were George H. W. Bush in 1986, Nelson Rockefeller in 1975, Hubert H. Humphrey in 1966 and Alben Barkley in 1952. The last time a sitting president visited St. Cloud was George W. Bush in 2004.

Kleis said the administration's party doesn't matter; the significance is the office visiting the community — and what community leaders do with those connections.

"The important piece is the follow-up. When it comes to infrastructure and transportation — roads and bridges — they're federal projects, most of them," Kleis said. "It really creates a connection and a pathway to further these priorities."