Christian Pulisic

Forward, age 24, AC Milan

The national team star watched the MNUFC2 game in Blaine on Sunday from the grandstands alongside his cousin Will, a goalkeeper for the Loons' second team.

Weston McKennie

Midfielder, age 25, Juventus

He scored an early goal — eighth minute — and was named Man of the Match in USMNT's 3-0 victory over Honduras in February 2022's frozen World Cup qualifier.

Ricardo Pepi

Forward, age 20, PSV Eindhoven

The former FC Dallas scoring sensation is in September camp under Gregg Berhalter again after he was left off last year's World Cup roster.

Ethan Horvath

Goalkeeper, age 28, Nottingham Forest

Left school early to play in Europe. The backup gets a rare start because teammate Matt Turner left camp for the birth of his second child.

Brenden Aaronson

Midfielder, age 22, Union Berlin

The former Philadelphia Union homegrown player is on a seasonlong loan from Leeds United to Berlin.