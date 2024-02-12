In Usher's case, what happened in Las Vegas isn't staying in Las Vegas.

The R&B superstar followed up his mostly well-received performance for the Super Bowl halftime show by adding more tour dates to his 2024 itinerary, including two gigs Nov. 2 and 3 at Target Center in Minneapolis. Tickets for the first of those shows (a Saturday night affair) go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with presale options beginning Tuesday.

Prior to the Super Bowl gig, the "U Got It Bad" and "Yeah" hitmaker spent most of 2022 and 2023 off the road and instead settled into Las Vegas for a 100-show residency at the Park MGM. He's billing his return to the road as the Past Present Future Tour and will have a new album to promote, "Coming Home" (issued last week).

No opening acts have been announced yet for the tour, which begins Aug. 20 in Washington, D.C. Most cities on the itinerary turned into two-night or even three-night stands once tickets went on sale.

The Nov. 2 date at Target Center was the only one included in Monday's announcement, but the Nov. 3 show is already listed on the Ticketmaster website, with presale options beginning Friday. He's slated to play three nights in Chicago (Oct. 28, 29 and 31) before coming to Target Center.



