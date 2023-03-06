Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Much of the Twin Cities got 2 to 6 inches of fresh snow overnight and the roads are slick in spots Monday morning.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, 3.3 inches of snow were recorded at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The highest snow totals were in the southwest metro, with 6.8 inches at the National Weather Service offices in Chanhassen.

As the snow started Sunday night, the temperatures were near freezing, National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Hewett said, meaning the snow could melt and freeze and make the roads treacherous.

"If the road looks wet, expect some patchy black ice and slick spots," Hewett said. "Take some extra time."

After a brief respite Tuesday, more snow is expected later this week, Hewett said. Meteorologists expect a dusting on Wednesday night, and heavier snow is expected to fall Thursday evening into Friday.

"Several inches could be possible," Hewett said. "Looks like more plowable snow."