When: Noon, Oct. 3, U.S. Bank Stadium

TV: Ch. 4 / Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM, KTLK 1130 AM

Kevin Stefanski, who was a Vikings assistant for 14 seasons, faces his old team for the first time since becoming the Browns head coach after the 2019 season. He won Coach of the Year last season after leading Cleveland to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

WEEK 3 RESULT

Browns 26, Bears 6. Cleveland (2-1) outgained Chicago 418-47 (yes, you read that right), which probably says more about the Bears than the Browns. They sacked rookie quarterback Justin Fields nine times and held Chicago to 1.1 yard per play and six first downs.

PLAYER TO WATCH

DE Myles Garrett

Two weeks ago, Arizona's Chandler Jones was coming off a five-sack game when facing the Vikings. Garrett will be coming off a franchise-record 4.5-sack game ahead of his meeting with Minnesota. The Vikings found a way to keep Jones from hurting them and they'll have to neutralize Garrett, too. With the Vikings' shaky defense, the offense needs to be as sharp as it can be.

OUTLOOK

What to make of the Browns? They have a tight loss to the Chiefs but two wins over bad teams in Houston and Chicago. But the Vikings offense is humming, ready to impress its former coordinator.