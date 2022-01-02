When: Noon, Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium

TV: Ch. 9

Radio: 100.3-FM, 1130-AM

We've officially entered the "playing for pride" portion of the season for the Vikings. They were eliminated from the NFC playoff hunt on Sunday night by Green Bay, so this one remaining game against the 6-10 Bears, also eliminated, will be a contest to see which team can end its season with a W.

WEEK 17 RESULT

Bears 29, Giants 3: No one told the Bears' defense it was a meaningless game Sunday against New York. Chicago had four takeaways — two before the game was five minutes old — and a safety to power a 29-3 victory.

LAST MEETING

Vikings 17, Bears 9: The Vikings offense was rarely successful in this Week 15 Monday night game, but its struggles were outdone by Justin Fields and the Bears, who failed in the red zone throughout the night and committed costly penalties and other blunders.

OUTLOOK

The 7-9 Vikings will have a losing season. Yet, there's really nothing to lose on Sunday, so maybe we'll see a few wrinkles and new players Sunday. Conversely, some longtime Vikings might be playing their final game in purple.