When: 3:25 p.m., Sunday, Levi's Stadium

TV: Ch. 9

Radio: 100.3-FM, 1130-AM

The Vikings head back to California for the second time in three weeks to face San Francisco (5-5), one of the many teams they are competing with for NFC wild-card spots.

WEEK 11 RESULT

49ers 30, Jaguars 10: The Niners followed a Monday night stunner against the Rams with a thorough dismantling of the hapless Jaguars in Jacksonville. San Francisco gained its third victory in four games, getting back to .500 and shaking off an early four-game losing streak.

PLAYER TO WATCH

WR Deebo Samuel. Two weeks ago, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan set a goal of 40 rushing attempts. His team had 44, for 156 yards, against the Rams. Sunday, even with leading rusher Elijah Mitchell out with an injury, San Francisco had 42 carries for 171 yards. Samuel, a wide receiver, is used out of the backfield often and had eight carries for 79 yards Sunday. He has eight TDs this season, five receiving and three on the ground.

OUTLOOK

Like the Vikings, the 49ers were 3-5 and put together their two best performances of the season the past two weeks. The Vikings have a few things going in their favor: They have more offensive firepower, and the Niners are only 1-4 at home.