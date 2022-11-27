Up next, Gophers at bowl game, to be determined

The skinny: With their 23-16 victory at Wisconsin on Saturday, the Gophers finished the regular season 8-4 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten. They'll be playing in a bowl game for the fourth time in coach P.J. Fleck's six years in Minnesota, and which bowl that is will be announced Dec. 4 after the conference championship games are played on Saturday.

The Gophers are 3-0 in bowls under Fleck, winning the Quick Lane Bowl in 2018, the Outback Bowl in 2019 and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl last year. Overall, Minnesota is on a five-game bowl winning streak and is 10-12 in its bowl history.