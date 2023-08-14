Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Someone was followed from U.S. Bank Stadium after dark and sexually assaulted at a University of Minnesota parking lot, officials said.

The assault occurred sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot near Mondale Hall on the West Bank of the university, according to a safety alert issued over the weekend by the school.

Little else has been released about the reported attack, other than the suspect was wearing a bandanna, a sweatshirt and sweatpants. The alert said all the clothing was blue.

The university is asking anyone with information about the incident to call campus police at 612-624-COPS.

According to the university's daily crime log, there have been nine previous reports of criminal sexual conduct on campus so far this year.