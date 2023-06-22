Scientists at the University of Minnesota have successfully transplanted rat kidneys that were thawed after up to 100 days in ultracold storage — a milestone that could one day revolutionize how and when human organs are transplanted.

The discovery, publicized by the U Thursday, averts the formation of ice crystals that kills living tissue when frozen and the irreparable damage from uneven thawing.

John Bischof has been confronting those hurdles for years, and the mechanical engineering professor said he felt a sense of history when a frozen-then-thawed kidney resumed healthy function in a rat. Four more transplants produced the same results, with the kidneys functioning normally in 30 days, according to results published in Nature Medicine, a peer-reviewed science journal.

"All of our research over more than a decade ... has shown that this process should work, then that it could work, but now we've shown that it actually does work," said Bischof, director of the U's Institute for Engineering in Medicine.

Effective cryopreservation has been a goal in many medical, biological and agricultural industries, but it offers Holy Grail potential for organ transplantation. Thousands of kidneys, hearts and livers are transplanted every year in a race-against-time system that procures organs right after donors die and rushes them while still viable to critically ill recipients.

Minneapolis-based Allina Health is among the transplant centers trying to hasten delivery, testing a drone flight in 2021 to transport a pancreas for research at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Allina also participated in the trial of now-approved "heart-in-a-box" technology that keeps hearts beating in transit and maintains their viability.

Effective freezing would reduce the hustle in the organ transplant system and the waste — as many as 20% of donor kidneys go unused because they can't be matched to recipients in time. Doctors could pair organs and recipients based on the best match and chance of success, ignoring the transport logistics.

Results in rats will need to be replicated, and then repeated in pigs or other animal models. Human trials remain years away, but the level of function in rats was an encouraging step forward, said Dr. Erik Finger, a co-researcher and U transplant surgeon.

"By one month, they were fully functioning kidneys that were completely indistinguishable from transplants of a fresh organ," he said.

Effective cryopreservation has proven its worth for in-vitro fertilization. Infertility clinics typically fertilize eggs and sperm, and then quickly transfer multiple embryos in women to maximize the odds of pregnancy. Freezing and thawing buys time for clinics to conduct genetic tests and select the best single embryos to transfer, maintaining the odds of success without risks of multiple births.

Trouble is, the same techniques that safely freeze and thaw tiny embryos don't work as well when it comes to larger and more developed human organs. The outside of an organ can freeze and thaw faster than the center, which can cause irreparable damage.

The U solution involves the even distribution of antifreeze chemicals and iron particles inside an organ before it is cooled to around -300 degrees Fahrenheit. The organ is later evenly thawed by being placed in a magnetic field that rotates it and heats up the iron particles on the inside. The particles and chemical preservatives are then washed out prior to transplant.