Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Sunday at Williams Arena, in front of an announced 10,869 fans, the Gophers women's basketball team played defense well enough to keep itself in a game against No. 8 Connecticut.

But the offense didn't come along for the ride.

With Paige Bueckers making her homecoming appearance, the Gophers struggled to score from the opening tip in a 62-44 loss to the Huskies.

For the first two quarters, their defense kept the Gophers in the game; Connecticut (3-1) led by just three at halftime. But a 21-6 quarter-long Huskies run took the drama out of the game, and much of the energy out of the crowd.

Bueckers — the former Hopkins High School standout who received a huge round of applause when she was introduced — scored 12 points with eight rebounds and four assists,

Aaliyah Edwards scored 16 with nine rebounds for UConn, which outscored the Gophers 32-12 in the paint.

Mara Braun led the Gophers (3-1) with 23 points. But she struggled to make shots, going 4-for-21 overall and 2-for-11 on threes. Mallory Heyer had 10 points and six rebounds. Freshman Grace Grocholski had 11, but was 3-for-15 on three-pointers.

The Gophers (3-1) simply could not score. They shot 26.2% overall and were 6-for-34 from behind the arc.

The Gophers made just four of 21 shots in the first quarter. Braun was 0-for-10, Grace Grocholski 0-for-5.

And yet it was a two-point game heading into the second quarter. The Huskies were up 11-9 despite turning the ball over six times in the first 10 minutes.

The second quarter was much the same. The Gophers played good enough defense to keep it close — holding UConn to 15 points on 7-for-16 shooting and forcing another three turnovers. But the Gophers just couldn't generate much offense.

The Gophers went 5-for-17 in the second, with Braun continuing to struggle. But it was still a close game at halftime, with UConn up 26-23.

All that changed in the third quarter, when the Huskies found their offensive stride while ramping up the defensive intensity. The result: a three-point halftime lead grew to 18 entering the fourth.