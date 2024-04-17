Tap the bookmark to save this article.

LOS ANGELES — UCLA is adding three players from the transfer portal to its men's basketball roster.

Skyy Clark from Louisville, Eric Dailey Jr. from Oklahoma State and Kobe Johnson from crosstown rival Southern California will be joining the Bruins next season, coach Mick Cronin said Tuesday.

Clark is returning home to Los Angeles after the 6-foot-3 guard spent his freshman year at Illinois and his sophomore season at Louisville. He averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 42 games over those two seasons.

Dailey, a 6-8 forward from Palmetto, Florida, left Oklahoma State after one season. He averaged 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists playing in all 32 games.

Johnson, a 6-6 guard from Milwaukee, spent the last three seasons at USC. He averaged 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals during his career with the Trojans, including being a two-time Pac-12 All-Defensive Team selection.

