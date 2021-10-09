U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips is renewing a push for federal legislation that would give state and local governments incentives to switch to ranked-choice voting.

Last week, the Minnesota Democrat joined two U.S. senators, Democrat Michael Bennet of Colorado and Independent Angus King of Maine, in re-introducing the Voter Choice Act. The bill would provide $40 million in grant funding to cover part of the cost for state or local governments that move to the voting system. The legislation doesn't require governments to make the shift and wouldn't cover the entire cost of the change, according to Phillips' office.

"Our democracy is at a crossroads. Amid historic division and partisan rancor, we must take meaningful action to improve our electoral system from the ground up," Phillips said in a statement. "That is why, as cities, states, and even political parties — both red and blue — have recognized, we need ranked-choice voting. RCV is simple, empowers voters, and rewards candidates who broaden support beyond their base."

While ranked-choice voting is already common in Maine and a growing number of cities across the United States, critics continue to raise concerns about its impact and confusion tied to moving away from a more traditional approach to voting. Minneapolis and St. Paul are among the cities using ranked choice in local elections.