The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team will play a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Honduras outdoors at Allianz Field on Feb. 2.

It's a cold-weather site in February against a warm-weather opponent and will be the U.S. national team's second visit to the St. Paul stadium and Minnesota United's home after its 4-0 Concacaf Gold Cup victory over Guyana in 2019.

The game will be televised on FS1 and Univision networks. Kickoff time will be announced later.

U.S. Soccer will utilize a weighted random drawing for tickets.

The U.S. Men's National team's Jan.27 game against El Salvador will be played in Columbus, Ohio,The Americans will play in Canada before they come to Allianz Field to play Honduras.

The U.S. team is second behind Canada in Concacaf qualifier standings – with 15 points and a 4-1-3 record – with six games remaining. The top three teams in their eight-team group earn automatic qualification for the World Cup in Qatar starting in November. Honduras currently is eighth and last in the group.

The U.S. Women's National team has played two friendlies at Allianz Field, against Portugal in September 2019 and Carli Lloyd's farewell game against South Korea last month.