U.S. Bancorp finished folding the recently purchased MUFG Union Bank into its operations, ushering 1.2 million consumer and small business customers and rebranding more than 300 western branches under the U.S. Bank name and system, officials said Wednesday.

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, the nation's fifth largest bank, paid $8 billion for Union Bank in December and began the conversion process over Memorial Day weekend.

With the integration complete, U.S. Bank has gained significant revenue and deposit growth along with a springboard for further growth and cost savings, officials said Wednesday in announcing earnings results for its second quarter that ended June 30.

The consumer arm of MUFG's business that U.S. Bank bought is mostly in California, Washington and Oregon. Customers there are now joined to an existing network of 2,200 U.S. Bank branches that already spanned from Ohio to California.

"Entering the second half of this year, we are well-positioned as a national bank with greater scale and the opportunity to capture significant cost synergies," said CEO Andrew Cecere in a statement.

The newly combined entity saw net income rise 6.5% to $1.793 billion, or $1.12 a share when adjusted for merger and integration costs and a significant escalation in loan loss reserves. Per share earnings results were just shy of analysts' average estimates.

Second quarter deposits grew 8.9% from a year ago hitting $497 billion while loans rose nearly 20% to $389 billion.

Revenue for the quarter reached nearly $7.2 billion as net interest income from loans rose 28% to $4.4 billion (with the help of rising interest rates and the addition of Union Bank) and as non-interest fee income hit $2.7 billion with boosts in payment services revenue, trust and investment management fees, and commercial products revenue.

The bank spent $310 million integrating operations during the quarter.

U.S. Bank's stock price fell 18 cents a share to $36.55 in early morning trading Wednesday.

Like most bank stocks, U.S. Bank's stock is down significantly from its $47 price a year ago as investors turned skittish following the failure of regional banks such as First Republic, Signature and Silicon Valley Banks earlier this year.

U.S. Bank said previously that it benefited as nervous customers of smaller banks turned to larger banks such as itself to find refuge for safe deposits.

Economic conditions were not lost on U.S. Bank officials even as they enjoyed a positive quarter.

The company boosted its provision for credit losses to $821 million, up from $427 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $311 million in the second quarter of 2022.

"During 2022 and continuing into 2023, economic uncertainty and recession risk have been increasing due to rising interest rates, inflationary concerns, market volatility, and pressure on corporate earnings related to these factors," officials said in a statement Wednesday. "The changing economic outlook is contributing to increased provision for credit losses."