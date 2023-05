U of M graduation ceremony at Huntington Bank Stadium

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The U of M hosted a graduation ceremony on Saturday unlike any it has hosted in decades. As renovations took place at 3M Arena at Mariucci, which has hosted recent undergraduate commencement ceremonies at the Twin Cities campus, Huntington Bank Stadium hosted thousands of people celebrating this year's graduating class.