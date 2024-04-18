Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Tyka Nelson, a onetime recording artist who has been one of the faces of her late brother Prince's estate, will give her farewell performance June 7 at the Dakota in Minneapolis.

On what would have been Prince's 66th birthday, Nelson will perform with a lineup of special guests including 3rdEyeGirl guitarist Donna Grantis, NPG saxophonists Adrian Crutchfield and BK Jackson, singers Shelby J and Marva King, and St. Paul Peterson & the Minneapolis Funk All Stars. The concert is being billed as Tyka Nelson & Friends: A Night of Purple Music.

Nelson, who is two years younger than her famous brother, released her debut, "Royal Blue," in 1988 on Cooltempo Records, a division of Chrysalis Records. David Z, who worked with Prince, produced most of the album. "Yellow Moon, Red Sky" followed in 1992 on a North Carolina label.

In 2008, Nelson offered a gospel album, "A Brand New Me," and performed at Bunkers. She issued "Hustler" in 2011.

Following her brother's death, Nelson has appeared on "The Today Show" and other national media. She accepted his honorary degree from the University of Minnesota in 2018.

By 2022, Nelson, one of Prince's six siblings, sold all but a small fraction of her shares of the Prince Estate to Primary Wave, a music publishing and management company.

Primary Wave's Prince OAT Holdings LLC runs the estate along with Prince Legacy LLC, led by Londell McMillan and Charles Spicer.

Tickets for Nelson's concert, priced from $70 to $90, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at dakotacooks.com.



