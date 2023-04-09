Two police officers from towns in western Wisconsin were fatally shot on Saturday following a traffic stop.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says an officer from the town of Chetek conducted a traffic stop at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the village of Cameron. "During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged," the agency said in a news release.

The agency said a Chetek police officer and a Cameron police officer were both fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. "The involved individual was taken to a hospital where they later died," the agency said.

Cameron is about 50 miles north of Eau Claire. The names of the officers were not released, nor was the name of the individual who died at the hospital. The Wisconsin Department of Justice said there is no threat to the community.

The state's Division of Criminal Investigation will lead the inquiry into what happened, with assistance from other state and local law enforcement agencies.