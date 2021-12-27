A man and a woman were shot to death in a duplex in Robbinsdale, and a suspect was booked into jail early Monday, authorities said.

A family member arrived at the home in the 3700 block of Lake Drive about 4:15 p.m. Sunday and located the bodies, police said. The victims' identities have yet to be disclosed.

"The incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there is no threat to the public," read a statement from police.

Police on Monday morning identified the suspect as a 47-year-old Robbinsdale man. Hennepin County property records say he lived in the adjoining residence of the side-by-side duplex that he owns.

Brooklyn Park police said their SWAT team arrested the man in their city later Sunday on Rhode Island Avenue.

County jail records say he is being held on suspicion of murder. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police have yet to suggest a motive for the killings and also haven't said whether a weapon was recovered.