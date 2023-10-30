Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Two men paddling the Minong Flowage, a lake south of Duluth in Wascott, Wis., have been missing since Saturday, authorities said.

The pair took a canoe onto the lake that night and were reported missing early Sunday morning by family members who found their capsized boat, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Searchers Sunday also included the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Gordon and Wascott volunteer fire departments, using drones and boats. The search resumed Monday morning.

Temperatures in Wascott Saturday ranged from 23 to 32 degrees.