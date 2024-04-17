Two Minneapolis men were charged Tuesday with attempted murder in a drive-by shooting that wounded three people and gave one life-threatening injuries.

The two defendants — Devante Derrell Boyd, 28, and Devonte Cortez Henry, 27 — now face four charges in Hennepin County District Court: attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, and drive-by shooting.

Officers responded around 8:50 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue N., and found three people in their 30s with gunshot wounds who were later taken to North Memorial Health Hospital. One man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while those of the other two, a man and a woman, were less serious. The critically injured man was still alive Tuesday, a Minneapolis police spokesman confirmed.

The officers recovered 9-millimeter and .45-caliber shell casings from the shooting scene. According to the charges, surveillance footage showed a silver Honda driving by as someone stood out of the sunroof and fired shots. Muzzle flashes were also seen coming from the driver's side of the vehicle, the charges allege.

Police said they found the Honda matching the one seen in the video about 40 minutes later. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested Boyd and Henry who were inside, charges say.

Attorney information for Boyd and Henry was not available in online court filings Tuesday.

The two men admitted to police about firing shots, charges say. Henry said the shooting was over a previous incident involving one of the victims, while Boyd told police he didn't know what the previous incident was, charges allege.