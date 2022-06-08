Two men were charged Wednesday in a carjacking conspiracy targeting ride-share drivers who federal authorities say were tricked into thinking they were picking up or dropping off passengers.

Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young, 18 and William Charles Saffold, 20, were charged in a 20-count indictment in Minnesota U.S. District Court for what authorities say were a series of violent carjackings and armed robberies, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office. They are charged with conspiracy, brandishing firearms, aiding and abetting carjacking and aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery.

The scheme, which involved other suspects, started with members of the group tricking drivers into thinking they were picking up or dropping off passengers at a specific location. There they would threaten the victims at gunpoint to unlock their cell phones and provide passcodes. Then they would transfer money from the accounts of victims into their own accounts.

The group would then carjack the victim and would force compliance by striking, pistol-whipping and threatening to kill the victims, according to the charges.

The case was prosecuted under the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts, according to the release.