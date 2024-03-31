Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Two Burnsville police officers suffered minor injuries during an eight-hour standoff that extended into Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a home on the 15800 block of Buck Hill Road about 8:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of a gunshot, according to a Burnsville police press release. A woman suspected of firing the gun was inside.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect. She was arrested about 4:30 a.m. Sunday and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, the press release said. The officers also received medical attention.

Nearby homes were evacuated during the incident. A shelter-in-place order that was issued for the area has been lifted.

The incident occurred less than two months after two Burnsville police officers, Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth were killed responding to a domestic abuse call that resulted in an standoff.