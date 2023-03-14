Tap the bookmark to save this article.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins had split squad games Tuesday before Wednesday's day off at spring training.

They tied Pittsburgh 2-2 at Hammond Stadium, and lost to Tampa Bay 7-4 in St. Petersburg.

Max Kepler had an RBI single and Trevor Larnach an RBI double in the tie. Bailey Ober threw three hitless innings, walking one and striking out one. He hasn't given up a hit in six innings during Grapefruit League play.

The Pirates scored the tying run in the eighth on Matt Gorski's two-out, two-strike single off Trevor Megill.

Tristan Gray hit a three-run homer for the Rays in their victory at Tropicana Field. Chance Sisco doubled and homered for the Twins; starter Randy Dobnak gave up one hit and one run in three innings.

Roster trimmed

The Twins are at 56 players in major league camp after reassigning seven players.

Pitcher Brent Headrick and infielder Edouard Julien was optioned to Class AAA St. Paul. Five others — pitchers Blayne Enlow, Cody Laweryson, Patrick Murphy and Austin Schulfer; and first baseman Aaron Sabato — were assigned to minor-league camp.