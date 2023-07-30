KANSAS CITY, MO. — It's bad enough getting swept by the Royals. It's worse to do it so meekly.

After two days of dramatic, high-scoring losses, the Twins reverted back to their summer-long scratching-for-runs form. The result was a 2-1 snoozefest of a loss at Kauffman Stadium, their fifth consecutive defeat, and a troubling sweep at the hands of a last-place team.

Next up: Three games in St. Louis, home of another last-place team, a series that suddenly seems much more challenging. The Twins, now 54-53, remain in first place in the AL Central, but the Guardians' victory over the White Sox on Sunday cut their lead to a half-game margin, down from four games on Tuesday morning.

Lefthander Ryan Yarbrough, who gave up seven runs in his only previous start against the Twins, this time shut down their lineup with barely a sweat despite the 90-degree sunshine. Matt Wallner cracked a solo home run beyond the Royals bullpen in right field, but the rest of the Twins lineup, save for one double into the corner by Byron Buxton, never even managed to reach second base.

Only once did Yarbrough (4-5) give up more than one hit in any of his seven innings, the longest stint he's pitched in more than two years.

Kenta Maeda nearly matched the Royals lefthander, giving up a solo home run to catcher Freddy Fermin in the second inning. But after Wallner tied it, Maeda allowed a line-drive single by Nicky Lopez and a double that ricocheted off the wall and over left fielder Willi Castro's head, enabling Lopez to score what turned out to be the decisive run.

Maeda's pitch count quickly rose into the 90s, just like the temperature, and he was removed after five innings, having struck out seven.