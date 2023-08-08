Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes the Twins' upswing, which included a rout of the Tigers on Monday that boosted their division lead to 5 1/2 games. Ryan Jeffers was key with a three-run home run, and catching depth — much like goalie depth in the NHL — appears to be a team strength.

6:00: The Vikings released their first depth chart Monday, and even though head coach Kevin O'Connell cautioned us not to read too much into things the battle at backup running back is intriguing.

10:00: Local soccer writer Jon Marthaler joins Rand for a discussion of the U.S. Women's National Team and Minnesota United.

28:00: The Wild will miss Matt Dumba.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports