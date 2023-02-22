FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins can't stop stocking up on former Reds.

After adding pitchers Sonny Gray and Tyler Mahle in 2022, and infielder Kyle Farmer in November, the Twins on Tuesday reached an agreement with free agent infielder Donovan Solano, who appeared in 80 games for Cincinnati last season.

The deal is pending a physical.

Solano, 35, has appeared in 686 games over nine seasons with the Marlins, Yankees, Giants and Reds, and owns a .278 career average, albeit with just a .701 OPS. He has played extensively at all four infield positions, though he is primarily a second baseman.

His best season with the pandemic year of 2020, when he won a Silver Slugger award by hitting .326 in 54 games for San Francisco.

A native of Colombia, Solano signed with the Cardinals organization in 2005. He made his major-league debut for the Marlins in 2012, and spent four seasons in Miami before joining the Yankees in 2016. He was also with the Dodgers organization before joining the Giants in 2018, and two seasons later won his National League Silver Slugger as a second baseman.

He hit .284 for the Reds in 2022.