The Twins in 2022 will likely have a much different look than the team that just finished 73-89 and in last place in the AL Central. Here's a final breakdown of the 2021 roster, with a guess on who will stay and who will go.

INFIELDERS

Luis Arraez, 24

Knees seem healthy, finally, yet his production has yet to repeat his 2019 rookie-year heights. His lack of a regular position or predictable playing time might play a role.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: Should get regular playing time at third base, second base, left field. Not ideal but useful.

Willians Astudillo, 29

No longer a viable catcher, too slow to play the outfield, and with a feeble on-base percentage, his Tortuga persona probably has reached its end.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: Hustling around the bases — elsewhere.

Josh Donaldson, 35

Injured on Opening Day, yet still played more games than any Twin but Jorge Polanco. Still hitting the ball hard and often, he more than lived up to his salary in 2021.

Contract: Owed $21 million each of the next two seasons.

2022 outlook: Canary in the coal mine. If they're not trying to contend, Twins will move him and give Jose Miranda his job. But if they're serious about reloading, he's at third base and near the top of the lineup.

Nick Gordon, 25

Seriously, you try to learn a new position at the major league level. Gordon earned plenty of respect for an oddly impressive season. But is he a big-leaguer?

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: Earned a chance to prove he can play six different positions as needed. But he will have to improve that .292 OBP.

Drew Maggi, 32

The veteran minor leaguer got to spend a weekend in the majors, but Twins inexplicably and insensitively denied him a chance to play in a game.

Contract: Free agent.

2022 outlook: Deserves another shot, here or elsewhere, after the best season of his life at AAA.

Jorge Polanco, 28

Relieved of pressure of playing shortstop, he morphed into Twins' most dangerous hitter, launching 35 doubles, 33 homers and slugging .503.

Contract: Guaranteed $5 million in 2022, $7.5 million in 2023.

2022 outlook: Though trading him at his peak may be tempting, expect Polanco to hit in the heart of next year's lineup.

Miguel Sano, 28

Survived the worst three months of his MLB career, putting his job in jeopardy, then made adjustments that made him a second-half juggernaut. Hit the year's longest home run in MLB.

Contract: Owed $9.25 million in 2022.

2022 outlook: Playing first base and trying to make his second-half hitting performance permanent.

Andrelton Simmons, 32

Defense was good but not transformative, as Twins had hoped, and he's no longer a major league-caliber hitter.

Contract: Free agent.

2022 outlook: Playing somewhere else, mostly as a defensive replacement.

OUTFIELDERS

Byron Buxton, 27

With 4.5 WAR, had one of the greatest seasons in MLB history — by a player who missed 60% of his team's games. A breakout season, in other words, with the usual Buxton caveat.

Contract: Final year of arbitration, can expect to make $12 million or more.

2022 outlook: The Twins will try to sign him to a contract that figures to top $100 million; if unsuccessful, he's too valuable not to trade, because losing him to free agency for next to nothing would be disastrous.

Jake Cave, 28

Status as a respected veteran saved him after subpar 2020, but his awful .189/.249/.293 follow-up season will end his tenure in Minnesota.

Contract: First year of arbitration.

2022 outlook: Shopping for a fifth-outfielder role somewhere.

Gilberto Celestino, 22

Overmatched in his emergency two-level call-up, but earned respect by staying positive.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: A season of experience in St. Paul should prepare him for a more normal call-up in September or 2023.

Kyle Garlick, 29

Making a big-league team out of spring training may be his Twins highlight; COVID-19 and a hernia ruined his chance to play regularly.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: Forced by Twins' wealth of outfielders to look for a job elsewhere.

Max Kepler, 28

His .211/.306/.413 snoozer represented career lows in all three categories. An OK defender but in danger of losing his spot to promising prospects.

Contract: Owed $6.75 million in 2022, $8.5 million in 2023.

2022 outlook: A logical trade chip as Twins seek pitching help, but if he stays, Kepler will need to fight off young outfielders.

Alex Kirilloff, 23

Nagging wrist injury spoiled his debut season, but the Twins believe he is a heart-of-the-order hitter for the next decade.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: Everyday starter in left field, or maybe right field, or perhaps first base. But count on 500 at-bats.

Trevor Larnach, 24

Exhibit A for the damage done by COVID cancellation of the 2020 minor league season, he tried to jump to the majors without proper seasoning, and was overwhelmed.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: Twins will try to reset his progress in St. Paul, but expect him to return to big leagues when ready.

Rob Refsnyder, 30

Another break-glass-in-emergency outfielder, he made an impression with ability to play anywhere in the outfield.

Contract: Free agent.

2022 outlook: Could hang around in AAA, but will likely look for another backup job.

Brent Rooker, 26

Hit nine home runs in 58 games, by far the best calling card for a player without a position.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: His best shot with the Twins is as a designated hitter, but he'll have to hit more than homers to keep that job.

CATCHERS

Mitch Garver, 30

Midseason surgery, especially in the groin, is never a good thing. Yet Garver somehow returned with 2½ season-saving, perhaps career-saving months. An .875 OPS makes him one of the top hitting catchers in AL.

Contract: Arbitration eligible, figures to make about $3 million.

2022 outlook: Still relatively cheap for potential return as a hitter, he's an enticing trade chip. Don't be surprised if he's moved.

Ryan Jeffers, 24

Spurts and slumps at the plate, likely damaged by lack of minor league seasoning. Even with a .199 batting average, he still looks like Twins' catcher of the future.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: Full-time catcher if Garver is dealt, but another year of splitting duty wouldn't be bad for his development.

Ben Rortvedt, 24

More than adequate defensively but overmatched at the plate. It's difficult to envision more than a backup role.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: Staying ready in St. Paul for the inevitable fill-in duties.

PITCHERS

Andrew Albers, 36

A reliable Class AAA starter, but that's his ceiling, though he can probably stick around in that role a while. He was rewarded with five MLB appearances, but only the first two went well.

Contract: Free agent.

2022 outlook: If the Twins don't keep him as emergency depth at Class AAA, someone else will.

Jorge Alcala, 26

Homer-happy early, but just two runs (one homer) in his final 21 innings. That 0.87 ERA and .147 opponent average in final two months has Twins convinced he's got a late-inning future.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: An opportunity to become the Twins' prime setup reliever — or more.

Jordan Balazovic, 23

Back injury delayed his season in Class AA by a month, but the Twins' top homegrown pitching prospect was impressive: A 26-inning scoreless streak in July and a 2.72 ERA in his last eight starts.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: Likely the Saints' top starter and a possible late-season MLB debut.

Charlie Barnes, 26

Soft-tossing lefty got to be a big-leaguer and had several fun performances, bailing out the shorthanded rotation with eight starts. But 20 strikeouts and 16 walks in 38 innings won't work in today's game.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: Waiting in St. Paul for further roster emergencies.

Kyle Barraclough, 31

Barraclough, Coulombe, Farrell, Vincent and Gibaut sounds like a law firm, but they're actually the journeymen innings-eaters employed to fill out the Twins bullpen as season waned. One or two may stay; most will depart; none figure to be relevant in 2022.

Contract: Free agent.

2022 outlook: Shuttling between St. Paul and Target Field.

Alexander Colome, 32

In only six of his 17 saves (and 16 of his 67 appearances overall) did he prevent runners from reaching base. His April — three leads blown and three tie games lost — was arguably the biggest reason for the Twins' awful start. Even his September resurgence included plenty of hard contact.

Contract: $5.6 million for 2022, but the Twins can buy it out for $1.25 million.

2022 outlook: In a setup role somewhere else.

Danny Coulombe, 31

Not once in his 29 appearances did he walk more than one batter, valuable command for a middle reliever. Borderline big-leaguer.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: Worth another look, especially if he can retrieve his ground-ball ways.

Randy Dobnak, 26

Starting him in the Twins bullpen, rather than the Saints rotation, looks like a blunder now. He pitched sporadically, got out of rhythm, and was hurt by mid-June. Then he came back too soon in September.

Contract: Five years, $9.25 million through 2028.

2022 outlook: Assuming pitching hand heals, he needs to get back on regular schedule. At his best, he's useful rotation insurance.

Tyler Duffey, 30

Walks were up, strikeouts down, putting Twins in a difficult spot given how depleted their bullpen became. But he rebounded with a strong September.

Contract: Eligible for arbitration.

2022 outlook: Could be slightly expensive, given his sixth-year status, but Twins probably don't dare nontender their best-experienced setup man.

Jhoan Duran, 23

Elbow injury probably accounts for poor AAA performance (5.06 ERA in 16 innings), and it's huge setback for former rising prospect. Avoided surgery at least.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: Another pandemic casualty. The Twins would likely settle for a healthy, if innings-restricted, season at St. Paul.

Luke Farrell, 30

A 1.31 ERA in his first 20 innings, but 22.50 in his last four. Useful and well-liked veteran but only for low-leverage situations.

Contract: Free agent.

2022 outlook: Ninth man in an eight-man pen.

John Gant, 29

Made it clear he would prefer to start. Also made it clear (6.12 ERA in seven starts) he is better suited for relief.

Contract: Eligible for arbitration.

2022 outlook: Back-end bullpen depth. But due a raise in arbitration from $2.1 million salary, he's a nontender candidate.

Ralph Garza Jr., 27

More promising than most of the fungible relievers the Twins tried, the multi-delivery righty posted a 1.46 ERA in his first 10 appearances.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: Should get a solid opportunity to claim a middle relief role.

Ian Gibaut, 27

Waiver pickup was mediocre in St. Paul, only made three games in Minneapolis. Decent September for Saints, though.

Contract: Free agent.

2022 outlook: Another year at Class AAA, perhaps with the Twins.

Griffin Jax, 26

Had a luxury few rookies are afforded: A spot in the late-season rotation no matter how he pitched. But he didn't pitch well.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: After 14 big-league starts, the homer-prone righthander is headed back to the Saints, unlikely to ever get another 14.

Kenta Maeda, 33

In retrospect, his up-and-down year had all the earmarks of a pitcher battling elbow problems. That he lasted till late August is impressive.

Contract: Two years left on a contract with a base salary of $3 million per year, plus incentives.

2022 outlook: Vowed to heal and rehab quickly, but not likely to return until at least July.

Juan Minaya, 31

Hitters batted .183 after the All-Star break, earning him increasing trust down the stretch. His split-change is "elite," Rocco Baldelli says.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: At his age there's no upside, but if he cuts down on walks, he'll stick in the bullpen.

Jovani Moran, 24

His September call-up was rough, but he showed he can get strikeouts and he didn't allow a home run.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: Will be given every opportunity to earn a full-time bullpen role.

Bailey Ober, 26

Lanky righthander was Twins' most consistent pitcher in the second half, seizing the opportunity so many others couldn't.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: In the starting rotation.

Michael Pineda, 32

Injury-prone and no longer a hard-thrower, somehow still gets outs. In 10 post-All Star starts, gave up more than two runs only once.

Contract: Free agent.

2022 outlook: Wants to come back and figures to be reasonably priced.

Taylor Rogers, 30

So good for three months. Made the All-Star team, then almost immediately suffered a finger injury that probably kept him from being traded.

Contract: Eligible for arbitration.

2022 outlook: Plausible but unlikely nontender candidate. If finger heals, he'll be Twins closer or closer's understudy.

Joe Ryan, 25

The Twins' most intriguing player in September. First four starts made it clear why Twins leaped at the Nelson Cruz trade.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: Nobody is more assured of a spot in the Twins rotation than the fastball-Jedi righthander.

Devin Smeltzer, 26

Sore elbow ruined his big opportunity, and may have ended his time with the Twins.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: He will have to prove he's healthy in order to escape AAA.

Cody Stashak, 27

Another pitching prospect who missed a golden chance to throw big-league innings due to injury, his a disc in his back.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: At his age, he figures to lose his roster spot and will need to prove himself at AAA to regain it.

Drew Strotman, 25

Adjustment to a new organization did not go well (44 runs in 54 minor league innings) after being included in Cruz's trade.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: Trying to restore his career at St. Paul.

Caleb Thielbar, 34

No pitcher has embraced, or benefited from, pitching analytics more than the Randolph lefthander, who gave up one run in September.

Contract: First year of arbitration.

2022 outlook: Best middle-inning lefty option in Twins pen.

Lewis Thorpe, 25

The Twins' patience seems endless with a lefty starter who has never had impressive results above Class AA.

Contract: Pre-arbitration.

2022 outlook: One more try at AAA, where his career has stalled for four years.

Nick Vincent, 35

Seven reasonably effective outings? Hey, it beats working for a living.

Contract: Free agent.

2022 outlook: Journeyman for hire.