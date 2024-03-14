FORT MYERS, FLA. – The Twins offense still can't escape its mid-camp slump.

Minnesota's hitters, using a lineup that could be its Opening Day look, managed only four hits on Thursday, all of them singles, and stayed winless in their last six games with a 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays at Hammond Stadium.

The Twins have scored only five runs on 18 total hits in their last five games, and have homered only twice, both coming in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Their only run against last year's wild-card series opponent came in the third inning, when Ryan Jeffers, making his first appearance since returning to the team three days earlier, led off with a single. After an out, he moved to second when former Twin and Jays second baseman Eduardo Escobar misplayed Manuel Margot's hard grounder for an error, then scored on Edouard Julien's opposite-field single to left.

BOXSCORE: Toronto 4, Twins 1

Bailey Ober allowed three runs in a 2⅔-inning start, two of them coming on a 400-foot home run by Toronto catcher Brian Serven. Griffin Jax extended his scoreless-inning streak to seven in a row this spring, though he did allow a hit, a two-out bloop single to center by Davis Schneider, for only the second time in 2024.