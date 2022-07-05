CHICAGO — The Twins put starting pitcher Chris Archer on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday, because of left hip tightness.

The 33-year-old righthander is 2-3 with a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts this season.

Righthander Josh Winder, who is with the team already, was activated to the 26-man roster. He has been in eight games for the Twins, four of them starts, and has a 3-2 record and 3.06 ERA.

Winder will start tonight against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Archer could return to make a start before the All-Star break, which starts July 18.

Righthander Michael Kopech (2-5, 2.78) will start for the White Sox.

The Twins won the opener 6-3 in 10 on Monday night.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 1B

Byron Buxton, DH

Carlos Correa, SS

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Alex Kirilloff, LF

Jose Miranda, 3B

Gary Sanchez, C

Gilberto Celestino, CF

WHITE SOX LINEUP

Tim Anderson, SS

Andrew Vaughn, DH

Luis Robert, CF

Jose Abreu, 1B

Gavin Sheets, RF

Yoan Moncada, 3B

AJ Pollock, LF

Josh Harrison, 2B

Reese McGuire, C