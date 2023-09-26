Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Carlos Correa should be ready for the start of the MLB playoffs next week, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said on the MLB Radio Network on SiriusXM

The veteran shortstop is battling plantar fasciitis in his left foot, and is eligible to come off the injured list Friday in Colorado.

Baldelli said third baseman Royce Lewis, who has a hamstring pull, is progressing but that no determination for his playoff availability would be made until next week.

The Twins are likely to open the playoffs at home Tuesday in the wild card round.

As for Byron Buxton, Baldelli said he'd talk with the veteran DH later Tuesday before the Twins played Oakland to "get it out of his mouth and tell me how he is feeling."

Correa's return was anticipated. He has played despite the injury since May.

"He should be ready to go in the playoffs and possibly on Sunday," Baldelli said. "He's not gonna be at 100 percent, but hopefully he'll be moving better."

As for Lewis, "It's muscle injury," Baldelli said. "We don't have any idea what he'll be able to do by next week.

"Will he be able to swing is the first question. If he's able to swing, he might be the DH. If he can play third, he'll play third."

The Twins will have to finalize their first round playoff roster on the morning of their first game.

Buxton was hitless in four at-bats as the designated hitter for the St. Paul Saints in their final game on Sunday and is on the playoff roster bubble. The Twins had Buxton play briefly in the outfield at St. Paul as he rehabbed a hamstring injury, but he had a right knee flareup that required a cortisone shot. So he won't be an outfield option.

Brock Stewart activated

Reliever Brock Stewart, out since June 27 because of right elbow soreness, is back with the Twins. He was reinstated from the 60-day injured list before the game against Oakland.

Reliever Dylan Floro was designated for release or assignment.

Stewart pitched in 25 games for the Twins before being injured, going 2-0 with a 0.70 ERA and 35 strikeouts.

Floro, acquired from Miami during the season, pitched in 19 games and was 2-1 with a 5.29 ERA.