Bailey Ober's second-half slump has cost him his spot in the Twins' rotation, and on the roster.

Ober, who has added more than a run to his ERA in eight post-All-Star starts, was optioned to Class AAA St. Paul on Monday, the Twins announced. Dallas Keuchel, who has not allowed a run over his last 11 innings, figures to inherit Ober's turn in the rotation.

Left-hander Kody Funderburk, a 15th-round draft pick in 2018 who started the season at Class AA Wichita, has been called up in Ober's place, giving the Twins eight relievers in the bullpen once more. Funderburk has struck out 75 batters in 52 innings for the Saints this season, posting a 2.60 ERA with five saves.

Ober, who was crowded out of the Twins' rotation out of spring training until Tyler Mahle suffered a season-ending injury. seemingly had established himself as a fixture in the Twins' rotation with a strong first half. The 28-year-old righthander allowed no more than one run in four of his first five starts, and the Twins won four of them. He reached the All-Star break with a 2.61 ERA in 14 starts.

But the righthander became home-run prone when the season resumed, and had allowed at least one a home run in each of his eight post-All-Star starts. With 1401⁄ 3 innings pitched at two levels this season, Ober has far exceeded the 722⁄ 3 he pitched in 2022, and his career-high of 1081⁄ 3 innings in 2021, leading to speculation the extra workload was wearing him down.

The addition of Keuchel, a former Cy Young winner attempting a comeback at age 35, has given the Twins a chance to limit Ober's innings, and reconsider whether he has a potential role in the postseason. Ober gave up five runs, including a grand slam, in four innings Sunday against the Rangers, but Keuchel pitched five shutout innings in relief, allowing the Twins to rally to a 7-6 extra-inning victory.

Meanwhile, Funderburk has put together a strong season in the Twins' organization, holding batters to a .191 average, and righthanders to just .184. Funderburk has allowed only one home run all season, and he's given up only four runs in his last 24 innings.

Funderburk's presence give the Twins two left-handed options, along with veteran Caleb Thielbar.