Introduction: Host Michael Rand runs through the latest frustrating night for the Twins, a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Yankees. They are now 1-15 against the Yankees, Astros and Dodgers this season, often playing a joyless brand of baseball in those games and others. We know what to expect from these Twins at this point, and even though they are still very much alive in the AL Central race it doesn't seem nearly as fun as it should.

11:00: Star Tribune columnists Chip Scoggins and Patrick Reusse join Rand for a discussion of their book collaboration on Reusse's life and career, "Tales From the Minnesota Sports Beat." Anytime Reusse starts telling stories, you want to listen.

30:00: An interesting moment from a recent Russell Wilson story; is Kirk Cousins really a top-10 quarterback?

