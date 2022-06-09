Introduction: Host Michael Rand spent a lot of time fixated on the Twins' sad two-decade history against the Yankees on Wednesday's show, so it's only fair to lead off with Minnesota's 8-1 win Wednesday, which was the first time all year New York has trailed by six or more runs. The Twins are now 3-2 in their tough nine-game stretch and have a chance to win the series Thursday. Plus Rand champions the return of Willians Astudillo to the spotlight and thinks the Angels got what they deserved with Nickelback.

12:00: Star Tribune golf writer Jerry Zgoda joins the show to talk about new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour, which begins play Thursday in London. Several notable golfers, including Phil Mickelson, have signed up for big paydays. But is it worth it?

24:00: Draymond Green's podcast was a big talker after Golden State's Game 3 loss to Boston, but Steph Curry's injury is bigger news; Cooper Kupp's big extension could foreshadow Justin Jefferson's next deal.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports