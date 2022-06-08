Introduction: The Twins became competitive in the early 2000s after a decade of misery and have played beyond the regularly scheduled season in half of the 20 years from 2002-2021. But that hasn't stopped them from being absolutely dominated by the Yankees, a trend that continued Tuesday at Target Field in a 10-4 loss. Minnesota is now 38-110 against the Yankees — including 2-16 in the playoffs — since the start of the 2002 season, an almost unfathomable run of .257 baseball against one team.

8:00: Gophers basketball coaches Lindsay Whalen and Ben Johnson join host Michael Rand for a look at the seasons ahead and trying to stay afloat in recruiting during the transfer portal era. Whalen notes that it's tough keeping up because she has to recruit the portal, re-recruit her own players and bring in high school talent, all while assessing her current team. But it's the way of the sport in 2022. Both coaches are gearing up for the start of summer workouts next week with an influx of new talent.

23:00: The Lynx fell to 3-9 and caused Rand to invoke the name David Kahn. Plus some thoughts on Andrew Wiggins and the NBA Finals.

