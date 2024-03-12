LAKELAND, FLA. - Despite the sunny skies and the mid-70s temperature, the Twins' bats have gone cold this week.

The Twins were shut out for the second straight game Tuesday, and they didn't produce another hit after Alex Kirilloff's leadoff single in a 1-0 loss to former Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Maeda, who signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Tigers in November, allowed only three baserunners (one hit and two walks) across four innings. Maeda struck out seven with a splitter that was nearly untouchable for Twins hitters.

BOXSCORE: Detroit 1, Twins 0

Joe Ryan permitted three hits and one run in four innings. Kerry Carpenter hit a leadoff triple in the second inning and scored on a sacrifice fly. Ryan, who is scheduled to make two more Grapefruit League starts before the start of the regular season, struck out six of his last eight batters.

The Twins, who dropped their road record in spring training games to 1-8, had two runners tossed out on the basepaths. Kirilloff was thrown out attempting to steal second base during a strike 'em out, throw 'em out double play, and Yunior Severino was picked off by Maeda in the second inning after drawing a walk.