The Twins have a split doubleheader — with both games scheduled for seven innings — today at Target Field, assuming the weather cooperates, with the first game at 2:10 p.m. (BSN). The second game is at 6:40 p.m.

Game 1 starter Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.25 ERA) has been impressive so far since joining the Twins last month after first being traded from Tampa Bay in the Nelson Cruz deal, then pitching in the Tokyo Olympics, then getting his feet back on the ground in St. Paul. He'll face Tristan McKenzie (4-6, 4.44).

Despite a rash of injuries to its vaunted pitching staff, Cleveland (69-72) is near the .500 mark and in second place in the AL Central, although it is 12 games behind first place Chicago.

The Twins (63-81) lost to the Yankees in New York on Monday and are 19.5 games behind the White Sox and in last place in the Central. Monday's starter, John Gant, went on the 10-day injured list because of an abdominal strain, and lefty Andrew Albers was recalled from St. Paul to replace him on the roster.

In Game 2, Charlie Barnes (0-3, 6.59) will be the "29th player" for the doubleheader, and looks for his first big-league victory against Cleveland's Logan Allen (1-6, 6.86).

Game 1 lineups:

CLEVELAND

Myles Straw, CF

Amed Rosario, SS

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Bobby Bradley, 1B

Harold Ramirez, LF

Bradley Zimmer, RF

Austin Hedges, C

Andres Gimenez, 2B

TWINS

Luis Arraez, 3B

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Nick Gordon, 2B

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Ben Rortvedt, C

Andrelton Simmons, SS