The Twins have not talked with Carlos Correa's agent, Scott Boras, about a deal that would keep the star shortstop with the team beyond the 2022 season.

Correa is expected to opt out of his three-year contract in November and become a free agent again. That is, unless the Twins and Correa reach an agreement before then.

"Well, I don't control what they do," said Boras, adding that waiting until season's end "is the normal course of things, but if they want to talk to us, we're all ears."

Boras, who represents an assortment of the All-Stars in tonight's game in Los Angeles, attended Monday's workout and spoke with many of his players.

Boras said that while there have been no negotiations, he has discussed Correa with the Twins front office, "and they have surely expressed to us that they are very happy with Carlos," Boras said. "They are more than surprised about his strong leadership, by what he's done in the clubhouse and his ability to advance the goals of the franchise.

"He's fit in very well there. And he has a six-year history of having about a 1.200 OPS in that ballpark. So things are going good as far as we're concerned."