Two-game series at Target Field

Both games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Corbin Burnes (5-4, 3.36 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (3-3, 4.25)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Bailey Ober (3-3, 2.61)

Brewers update: They are 34-32 and on a four-game losing streak after being swept in a three-game series at home by Oakland. The Brewers are one game behind first-place Pittsburgh in the National League Central. ... Devin Williams is 10-for-10 in save opportunities and has an 0.42 ERA. ... Trevor Megill, who made 39 appearances for the Twins in 2022, has made 11 relief appearances for the Brewers. ... RHP Jake Cousins (shoulder) and LHP Bennett Sousa (shoulder) were placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday. RHP Tyson Miller was recalled from Triple-A Nashville for his third stint with the Brewers this season. ... Brewers manager Craig Counsell is in his ninth season and is the longest-tenured manager in the NL.

Twins update: They return home after a 2-4 road trip to Tampa Bay and Toronto ended with a 7-6 loss to Toronto on Sunday. The Twins (33-33) won the first two games of the series and led 6-4 in the bottom of the eighth on Sunday before the Blue Jays rallied. ... The Twins stole two bases Sunday to extend their team record to 24 consecutive stolen bases. ... Joey Gallo (left hamstring strain) hit home runs Saturday and Sunday in his rehab stint with the St. Paul Saints and is expected to be activated this week. ... Byron Buxton (left rib contusion) is eligible to activated from the injured list Tuesday. ... The Twins were 1-3 against the Brewers last season.