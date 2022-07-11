Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. • BSN, 830 AM: RHP Jason Alexander (2-1, 4.75 ERA) vs. RHP Josh Winder (4-3, 3.12)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. • YouTube, 830 AM: LHP Aaron Ashby (2-6, 4.52 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (6-3, 3.09)

Brewers update: The National League Central leaders are 48-39 after a 2-4 homestand. ... Two Brewers pitchers, starter Corbin Burnes and reliever Josh Hader, are All-Stars. Burnes is 7-4 with a 2.20 ERA (fourth best in the N.L.) in 17 starts. Hader has an N.L.-leading 26 saves and a 1.88 ERA in 30 appearances. ... OFs Hunter Renfroe (calf) and OF Tyrone Taylor (concussion), and starters Adrian Houser (flexor) and Freddy Peralta (shoulder) are out. ... 1B Rowdy Tellez leads the team with 17 HR and 55 RBI. ... Milwaukee pitchers have the second most strikeouts in MLB.

Twins update: At 48-40, the American League Central leaders open a six-game homestand with their first meeting of the season with the Brewers. ... The Twins won four of the six meetings with the Brewers last season — going 2-1 in Minneapolis and 2-1 in Milwaukee. ... The Twins are 25-18 at Target Field. ... Tyler Duffey has pitched 13 scoreless innings with two holds and a save in his last 10 outings. ... Jose Miranda is hitting .306 since June 1 to raise his average to a season-high .250. ... P Joe Smith, out since June 24, could be activated on Tuesday.