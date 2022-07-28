Introduction: Host Michael Rand did some unnecessary work to determine the same fact Phil Miller referenced at the top of his story from the Twins' 10-4 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday. The Twins, as Miller had already found, are now 2-10 against other first-place teams in MLB, and they have been outscored 80-41 in those games. Plus Rand looks at the difference between how Carlos Correa and Karl-Anthony Towns approach having input on their respective rosters.

9:00: Dan Whenesota joins Rand for a talk about his new book, "A Slap Shot in Time" about the old Minnesota Fighting Saints. When it comes to stories, you can't do much better than old time hockey. Plus, the book prompted Rand to think about his favorite sports movies of all-time.

27:00: Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is entering an important year in his career.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports