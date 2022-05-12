GAME 1 IMPACT PLAYER: Jose Altuve, Astros

The All-Star second baseman homered, doubled and drove in three runs.

GAME 2 IMPACT PLAYER: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

A pair of 400-foot home runs from the cleanup position, plus a double in five at-bats.

By the numbers

4 Twins players who have a sacrifice fly in their first big-league plate appearance; Mark Contreras joins Ron Clark (1964), Joe McCabe (1964) and Mark Funderburk (1981).

41 Players used by the Twins this season, most in the American League. San Francisco has used 43.

61 Plate appearances by Alex Kirilloff, for the Saints and Twins combined, without an extra-base hit in 2022.

37 Consecutive innings without a home run by the Twins, their second-longest such streak this year.