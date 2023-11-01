Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Water Gremlin Co., rattled in recent years by pollution scandals, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is in the process of trying to sell the company.

The White Bear Township-based company, founded in 1949, makes lead battery terminals and fishing sinkers. The related Water Gremlin Holdings Inc. and WG Sub LLC entities also have also filed for bankruptcy protection.

The company is "evaluating multiple compelling offers from interested parties to acquire substantially all of the assets of its U.S. and European divisions," Water Gremlin said in a statement. The bankruptcy filing can drive a sale in the "most efficient manner."

Water Gremlin's bankruptcy filing does not yet include many details of its financial straits. It indicates that the company has somewhere between 200 and 999 creditors, with liabilities potentially as high as $50 million.

The company's 30 largest unsecured creditors are owed $23.9 million.

Water Gremlin had significant clashes with regulators in 2019 over pollution from its facility. The company had to pay more than $7 million in fines to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency over toxic air emissions.

The MPCA levied another $325,000 fine in 2021 over alleged violations of hazardous waste and industrial stormwater rules.

"Chapter 11 will also provide an appropriate forum for definitively resolving pending litigation related to the company's past use of the solvent TCE in its manufacturing process, which it voluntarily discontinued in early 2019," the company's statement said.

Water Gremlin's largest unsecured creditor is New York-based Mizuho Bank, which is owed $21.6 million. All other listed creditors are owed less than $1 million.

The second largest creditor, Eagan-based environmental services provider Gopher Resource, is owed more than $516,000.

Other Minnesota creditors include Ramsey County (more than $240,000), Xcel Energy (more than $150,000) and Plymouth-based Masterson Personnel (more than $51,000).

The company owes White Bear Township nearly $28,000 and owes UnitedHealth Group almost $11,000.

Water Gremlin Aquila Co., the company's European division, is not part of the bankruptcy proceedings.