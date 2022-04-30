BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP

MARCH 29

Animal complaint. Authorities were unable to locate two miniature ponies reported running loose in the 14000 block of 44th Street.

EAST BETHEL

APRIL 18

Theft. Cigars and candy were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 20800 block of Buchanan Street NE.

FRIDLEY

APRIL 3

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a cold and crying chicken in the yard of a home in the 1500 block of Woodside Court NE. The officer took the chicken to a local animal shelter.

GRANT

MARCH 27

Animal complaint. A dead fisher was reported on the roadway in the 8000 block of Jeffrey Avenue N. The caller asked for a permit for the animal but was advised the Sheriff's Office does not offer permits for fishers.

JORDAN

APRIL 13

Suspicious vehicle. An officer responded to a report of a vehicle running for over an hour in the 100 block of Broadway. The registered owner told the officer his fiancée works in the building and occasionally forgets to shut off her car. The officer spoke with the woman and she said she would shut the vehicle off.

LAKELAND SHORES

MARCH 26

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 400 block of Quinlan Avenue S. reported two hooded girls standing at her back window. It turned out they were delivering a birthday cake for her son.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF APRIL 3-9

Theft. A chain saw was stolen off the porch of a home in the 20000 block of Hoya Court.

MAHTOMEDI

MARCH 22

Noise complaint. A deputy responding to a noise complaint from a running vehicle in the 800 block of Stillwater Road made contact with the occupant, who was smoking a cigar. He said he was in the vehicle because smoking wasn't allowed in his building. He agreed to turn down his radio.

MAPLE GROVE

APRIL 6

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a muskrat stuck in a fence in the 9500 block of Olive Lane N. The officer used bolt cutters to free the muskrat.

MEDINA

APRIL 1

Domestic. Officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic incident at a home in the 200 block of Meadow Drive. The husband and wife admitted to intentionally irritating each other. They separated for the evening.

NEW BRIGHTON

MARCH 24

Theft. Wood was reported stolen from a wood pile in the 900 block of 3rd Terrace NW.

MARCH 28

Property damage. Multiple vehicles were reported spray painted in the area of Lakeview Point Drive and Campus Drive.

NEWPORT

MARCH 29

Neighbor dispute. Authorities received a report about a man attempting to pepper spray dogs in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue N., but the wind blew it back at him.

NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA

APRIL 6

Terroristic threats. A 17-year-old boy was arrested for terroristic threats in the 500 block of Morse Street.

OAK GROVE

APRIL 19

Theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a recreational vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in the 20000 block of Uplander Street NW.

SHAKOPEE

APRIL 2

Weapon. A 19-year-old man was arrested for carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a machine gun and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop at Mystic Lake Drive NW. and Stonecrest Path NW.

APRIL 4

Drugs. A 17-year-old girl was arrested at Kwik Trip, 1522 Vierling Drive, for possession of marijuana and Scott County warrants.

SHOREWOOD

APRIL 11

Drunken driving. A 17-year-old girl was arrested for drunken driving following a traffic stop at Mill Street and Apple Road.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.